Faheem Hasnain Buys 372,000 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 372,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,408,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,408.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Faheem Hasnain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of Gossamer Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $26,879.52.

Gossamer Bio Trading Up 27.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.83. 4,611,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 931,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,763,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 276,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

