Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 196476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.59.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
