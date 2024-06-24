Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.61 and last traded at $46.60. Approximately 41,351 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 26,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.52.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

