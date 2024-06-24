Financial Comparison: Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) vs. Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) and Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and Graybug Vision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shuttle Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Graybug Vision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

4.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and Graybug Vision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.46) -0.81 Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$35.60 million ($24.23) -0.23

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graybug Vision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graybug Vision has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and Graybug Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A -151.82% -109.20% Graybug Vision N/A -77.61% -71.34%

Summary

Graybug Vision beats Shuttle Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers . The company is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, an intravitreally injected implant formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

