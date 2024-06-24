Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $53,348,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 45.6% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 504.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 9,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCD traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.38. 3,866,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,175. The stock has a market cap of $187.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.20. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

