Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 278 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3,475.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,997,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC increased their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.13.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $329.99. 2,447,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,952. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $161.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

