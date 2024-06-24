Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $473.96. 37,546,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,490,461. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $449.49 and its 200-day moving average is $433.85. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

