Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $82,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,840. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

