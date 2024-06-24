Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after buying an additional 4,492,092 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,245,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,038,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.