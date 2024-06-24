Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,491,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.29. The company had a trading volume of 774,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,512. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

