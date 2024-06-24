Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.02 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,702,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,484 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 589.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 876,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 749,207 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,246,000. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,843,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,483,000.

FNDF traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.36. 734,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,563. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

