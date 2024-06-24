Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up approximately 2.5% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $18,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.72. 293,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,629. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

