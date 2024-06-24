Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,184,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,551,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.72. The stock had a trading volume of 45,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,853. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.90. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $145.94 and a 1-year high of $199.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

