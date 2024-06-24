Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,770 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 250,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,068. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Simmons First National news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Simmons First National

Simmons First National Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.