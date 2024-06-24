First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FIBK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIBK

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of FIBK traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.95. 722,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 533,293 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 620,682 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,350,000 after purchasing an additional 142,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,224,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,476,000 after purchasing an additional 87,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.