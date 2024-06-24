First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.90 to C$19.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.69.

TSE:FM opened at C$17.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

