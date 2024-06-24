First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.11

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.11 and last traded at $86.02, with a volume of 89594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.10.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.52. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 57,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,953,000 after acquiring an additional 291,774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,794 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

