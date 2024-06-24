First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. cut its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 524,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after acquiring an additional 52,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 305,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 158,285 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 365.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.37. 633,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,977. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

