Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.66.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $164,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 34.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,392 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 7.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 21.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

