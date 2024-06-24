Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Fortress Biotech Stock Up 3.5 %
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 69.13% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
