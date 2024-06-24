Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FC. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.33.

FC stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $450.52 million, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

