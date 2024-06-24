Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.65

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.88, with a volume of 72259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.56.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $625.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,517,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

