FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after buying an additional 3,423,145 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $13,520,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2,065.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 600,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 573,086 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,982,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,941,000 after buying an additional 494,184 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.56. 566,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.31%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

