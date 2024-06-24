FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.21% of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 124.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $310,000.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 652,110 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65.

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

