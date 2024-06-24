Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading Down 4.4%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 110,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 506,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get Funko alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FNKO

Funko Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $525.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.26 million. Analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Funko

In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $71,254.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,455.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $71,254.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,455.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,360 shares of company stock valued at $517,226. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at $8,693,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 698.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 1,113,788 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Funko by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after buying an additional 310,639 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Funko by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $656,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.