GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Up 3.4 %

JOB stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.46. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

Insider Transactions at GEE Group

In other GEE Group news, Director John Randall Waterfield purchased 99,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $35,683.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454,121 shares in the company, valued at $163,483.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 535,612 shares of company stock valued at $196,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group comprises about 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 5.23% of GEE Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

