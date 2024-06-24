Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $514.62 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $514.62 million and approximately $449,208.51 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $3.43 or 0.00005730 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 3.42875801 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $718,514.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

