Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT Raised to $165.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.44.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $141.43 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $170.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

