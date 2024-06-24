GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $29.26. Approximately 180,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,861,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GCT shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.87.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $10,199,874.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,941 shares in the company, valued at $30,863,370.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $4,089,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,829,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,578,698 shares of company stock worth $53,711,842 over the last ninety days. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Further Reading

