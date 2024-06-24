Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,844,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $128,245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $135,630,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Clorox by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,161,000 after purchasing an additional 487,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.33.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,975. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

