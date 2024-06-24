Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 286,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,643,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of Dollar General at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dollar General by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after buying an additional 11,257,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,150,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 98.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,141 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.3 %

DG traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.49. 2,449,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,536. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.