Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 718,743 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $436,514,000. Netflix makes up approximately 1.4% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Netflix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 658 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $8,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $17.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $669.02. 3,555,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $621.45 and its 200-day moving average is $577.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $689.88. The company has a market cap of $288.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price target (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.