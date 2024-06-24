Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 394,197 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 394,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $96,945,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Union Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,224,000 after purchasing an additional 929,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,817,000 after purchasing an additional 878,490 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,354. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.75.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

