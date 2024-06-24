Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 495,167 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 495,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $65,050,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Blackstone at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Blackstone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BX

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.18. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.