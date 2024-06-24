Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $12.28 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.07. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex



Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

