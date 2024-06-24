Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $7.32 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.4 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.31. 625,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.63. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.