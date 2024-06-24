Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 216,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,003,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IWF stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $360.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,634. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.08. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

