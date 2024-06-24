Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 843,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,303,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,189,000 after purchasing an additional 54,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

ITA stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.27. The stock had a trading volume of 519,730 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.