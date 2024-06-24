Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 843,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,303,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,189,000 after purchasing an additional 54,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
ITA stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.27. The stock had a trading volume of 519,730 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
