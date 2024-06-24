Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 189,210 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $53,348,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,473,811,000 after buying an additional 599,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after purchasing an additional 987,099 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,589,073,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $260.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,644. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $187.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

