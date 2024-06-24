Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 352,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,594,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.1% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,838,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,762,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,571,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $998.09.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $60,414,782 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN traded up $10.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,063.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,525. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $967.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $944.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $1,068.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

