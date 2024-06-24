Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases 2,460,779 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6,354.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460,779 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned about 1.71% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $164,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
SPLV traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $66.18. 992,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,350. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.46.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
