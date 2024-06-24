Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 28,126 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.0% in the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 45,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

LH traded up $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.00. 638,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $234.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.31.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $770,077.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $760,515.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

