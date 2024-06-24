Global Assets Advisory LLC Raises Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5,315.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138,153 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises 0.8% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $236,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,118,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 99,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,447.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 47,104 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.37. 633,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

