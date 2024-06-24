Global Assets Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2,619.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,505 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned 0.26% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.58. 401,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.