Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $10.35 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,641. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.30 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 19,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $2,783,459.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,561,237.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 19,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $2,783,459.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,561,237.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,717 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,031. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.