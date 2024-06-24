Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $6.70 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after acquiring an additional 140,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $68.75. 373,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,100. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.65. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.009 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

