Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,143,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Markel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL stock traded up $19.04 on Monday, reaching $1,591.99. The company had a trading volume of 40,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,282. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,565.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,493.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

