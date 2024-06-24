Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $591.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $9.78.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $198.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
