GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 25th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.94 million.

GHG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.60. 677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th.

(Get Free Report)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

