Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) fell 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.70. 81,267 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 45,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $128.28 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 4,150.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 67.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

